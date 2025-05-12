Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $750,000 Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 85,820 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 389,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
PLAY stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $685.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $57.10.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
