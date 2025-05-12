Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $750,000 Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 85,820 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 389,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $685.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.