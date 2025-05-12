Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $752,000 Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of SpartanNash worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $646.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,909.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -8,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpartanNash

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.