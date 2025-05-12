Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $812,000 Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Liquidity Services worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,477,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 9.9%

Shares of LQDT opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $791.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.20 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 7,500 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $264,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,625.75. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $213,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,193.97. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,543 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,568. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

