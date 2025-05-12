Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,526,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $73.68 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.