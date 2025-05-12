Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Safehold worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Safehold Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.95%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

