Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,031,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,121,000 after buying an additional 2,236,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,506,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,722,000 after buying an additional 799,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $9,121,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $4,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,344.40. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE UMH opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 133.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

