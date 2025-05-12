Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vitesse Energy by 325.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTS opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.81%.

VTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

