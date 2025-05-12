Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,251.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $347.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

