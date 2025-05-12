Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 7,522 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Xerox worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,888,000 after buying an additional 199,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xerox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Xerox by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,171 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX opened at $5.52 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Xerox’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

