Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 8,295 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IGT opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.61. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

