Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

