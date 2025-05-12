Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Ready Capital worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 3,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Stock Down 5.7%

RC stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $711.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. Research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

