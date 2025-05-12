Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,031.25. This represents a 51.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

