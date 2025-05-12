Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.78 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

