Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Camden National worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 18,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $674.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

