Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 8.2%

NYSE:AMN opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $839.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services's revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

