Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 554,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 82,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of LEG opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

