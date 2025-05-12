Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of ProAssurance worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 859.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Price Performance

ProAssurance stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $236.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.85 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProAssurance

About ProAssurance

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.