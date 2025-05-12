Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 446.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,009,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $581.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

