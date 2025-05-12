Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,747 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Deluxe worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Deluxe by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Deluxe by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $705.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLX. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deluxe

About Deluxe

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.