Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 22,692 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Viasat were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after buying an additional 700,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,093,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 667,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 364,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,229,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,389 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

