Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,502 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 272,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares in the company, valued at $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,074 shares of company stock worth $724,579. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

