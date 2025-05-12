Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,428 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coursera were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after buying an additional 440,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $17,010,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,214,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 571,992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 240,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,180,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

