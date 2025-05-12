Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

AMWD stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $869.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

