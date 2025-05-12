Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $23.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.64.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

PGNY opened at $21.20 on Friday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 706,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 594,140 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Progyny by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Progyny by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

