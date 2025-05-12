ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect ProMIS Neurosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PMN opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. ProMIS Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on ProMIS Neurosciences

About ProMIS Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.