Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 10th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their business value from Bitcoin—whether by holding Bitcoin on their balance sheet, running mining operations, or providing related services such as exchanges and payment infrastructure. Buying these equities lets investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through traditional stock markets rather than purchasing the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,276,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,032,004. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,364,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,007,765. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 6.82. MARA has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 49,783,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,312,283. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,493,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,969,977. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 18,681,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,921,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

