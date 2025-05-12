Promising Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 10th

Tesla, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Cloudflare, Microchip Technology, Micron Technology, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods and services—such as machinery, construction equipment, aerospace and defense products, and transportation services. Because these firms’ revenues tend to rise and fall with overall economic activity, industrial stocks are often viewed as cyclical investments. Investors watch them closely as a barometer of infrastructure spending and global manufacturing health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.23 on Friday, reaching $298.05. 132,028,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,148,356. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $960.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.26. 13,277,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,201,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33. The company has a market cap of $979.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $6.63 on Friday, reaching $172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,655,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.22. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

NET stock traded up $8.11 on Friday, hitting $132.42. 9,043,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,593. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,358,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,921. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,006,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,288,211. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.93. 2,318,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,672. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $401.75 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.28.

