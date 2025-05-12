Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Now – May 10th

Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, Parker-Hannifin, and Chevron are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the oil sector’s revenues and profits, which are driven by global supply-and-demand balances, energy prices and geopolitical events. Because oil prices can be highly volatile, oil stock prices often experience significant swings in response to market news and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,988,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $464.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.73. 6,450,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $981.13. 919,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $844.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $970.05. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 143.65, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

PH stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $647.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.36.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,213. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $243.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

