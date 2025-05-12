Promising Technology Stocks To Consider – May 10th

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development, manufacture or distribution of technology‐based products and services—ranging from semiconductors and computer hardware to software, internet platforms and telecommunications equipment. Because these firms often operate in fast-evolving markets with rapid innovation cycles, their stock prices can offer high growth potential but also tend to be more volatile than those of companies in more mature industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 132,620,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,482,821. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.53. 36,406,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,072,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.09 and a 200 day moving average of $227.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,313,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,422,206. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.19 and a 200 day moving average of $411.74. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $592.49. 10,401,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,450,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. 32,365,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,782,802. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.10. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

