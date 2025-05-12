Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.11. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Prothena by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 952,088 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $9,556,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 341,274 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 657,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 187,364 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

