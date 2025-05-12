PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Lake Street Capital

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUBM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $540.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $50,283.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,929.15. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297 shares in the company, valued at $81,642.48. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,019 shares of company stock worth $756,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PubMatic by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PubMatic by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 269,217 shares during the period. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

