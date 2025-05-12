Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pyxis Oncology Price Performance
PYXS stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PYXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pyxis Oncology
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.