Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

PYXS stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Oncology stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYXS Free Report ) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Pyxis Oncology worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

