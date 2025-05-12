Q2 Earnings Forecast for PDF Solutions Issued By DA Davidson

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for PDF Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDF Solutions stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $720.55 million, a P/E ratio of 184.10 and a beta of 1.47.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian purchased 34,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556.44. This represents a 21.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 41.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 388.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,306 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 924,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

