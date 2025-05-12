Q2 EPS Estimate for California Resources Boosted by Analyst

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for California Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. California Resources’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 269.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

