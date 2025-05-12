Q2 EPS Estimate for FreightCar America Reduced by Analyst

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FreightCar America in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RAIL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.73. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

