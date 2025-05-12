Q2 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Decreased by Wedbush

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.30 price target (down previously from $2.80) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price target on AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.5%

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,815,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after buying an additional 5,961,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,271,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after buying an additional 223,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,318,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 370,408 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,801,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

