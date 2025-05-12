Q2 EPS Estimates for C4 Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million.

Separately, UBS Group raised C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $1.47 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

