Q2 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Lowered by Roth Capital

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3%

COP stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 280,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

