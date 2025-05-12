Q2 EPS Estimates for goeasy Cut by National Bank Financial

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2025 earnings at $16.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on goeasy from C$199.00 to C$192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.13.

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$143.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$164.82. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$134.01 and a 1 year high of C$206.02.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

