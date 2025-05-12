Q2 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Insider Activity at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,322,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Immunocore by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

