Q2 EPS Estimates for Kits Eyecare Reduced by Stifel Canada

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kits Eyecare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

In related news, Director Roger Hardy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.

