Q2 EPS Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Increased by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $117.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $573,446,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,550,000 after buying an additional 4,121,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,205,000 after acquiring an additional 905,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.