Q2 EPS Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Increased by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.5%

TSE AEM opened at C$163.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$86.66 and a 12 month high of C$175.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$154.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.49.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.50, for a total value of C$555,502.50. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total value of C$1,483,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,260. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.24%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.