Q2 EPS Forecast for AirBoss of America Reduced by Analyst

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOS. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of BOS opened at C$4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.94. The stock has a market cap of C$75.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.34 and a 12 month high of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

