Q2 EPS Forecast for Matador Resources Lowered by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,872. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

