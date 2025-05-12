Q3 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining Decreased by Roth Capital

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303,638 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 4,080,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,541,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after buying an additional 3,233,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,673,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

