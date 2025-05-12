Q3 EPS Estimates for FIGS Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

FIGS stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in FIGS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

