Q4 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Reduced by Roth Capital

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,020.32. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,680.70. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $3,506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,830,000 after acquiring an additional 582,822 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $1,057,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

