Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 219.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $11,290,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 679,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,882 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 210,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 78,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 67,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.93 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

